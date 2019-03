Rural India's Sexual Assault Survivors Took to the Streets for their #MeToo Movement

Mar 03, 2019 06:09 PM IST India India Share

Even though the #metoo movement took the country by storm, it was mostly an urban revolution with stories surfacing on primarily social media. Recently, sexual assault survivors from rural India took to the streets to talk about their #metoo stories. They traveled across 25 states and several villages, trying to spread awareness and trying to put a stop to the prevailing culture of shaming in rural areas. Watch to know more.