Russia Starts Biggest War Games Since Soviet Fall Near China

The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday distributed video showing air defence systems participating in the nation's largest ever war games. Air defence battalions equipped with S-300 and S-400 missile systems as well as Pantsir-S1 systems have taken up new positions in Russia's Far East. Moscow said the week-long Vostok (East) 2018 manoeuvres will span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and Pacific Oceans, and involve some 300,000 Russian troops — nearly one-third of the country's one-million-strong military.