Russia-Ukraine War l Putin’s Army Gets Tornado MLRS As Moscow Looks To Hit Back At Zelensky’s Forces

Nov 18, 2022

After suffering losses in Souther Ukraine that forced Russian army to retreat from Kherson, Russia army received two kinds of MLRS. The Tornado G and Tornado S join the Russian ranks as Russian faces an artillery shortage. The shortage has forced Putin to form a committee to accelerate the production and delivery of weapons and supplies for Russian troops. Watch the video to find out the features of the two MLRS and if Russia can change the tide of the war.

