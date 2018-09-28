Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?

Justice Indu Malhotra, only woman Judge on the Sabarimala bench, has dissented from the majority verdict and has held that entry of menstruating women from ages 10 to 50 in the historic temple is not correct as “courts cannot interfere unless an aggrieved person from the concerned sect or religion” approaches it. Justice Malhotra has held that issues of deep religious sentiments should not be ordinarily be interfered by the court and that “the court should not interfere unless if there is any aggrieved person from that section or religion.”

This assumes particular significance as, during the triple talaq and Section 377 cases, actual aggrieved petitioners from the law were a part of the plea along with other social organisations. The lone woman judge has found it a fit case to dissent from the majority as there were no women who perform the trek to Sabarimala as a petitioner.