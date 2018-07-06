Video Wall

Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads

Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talk About India's First Netflix Original, Censorship and More

When your interview with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui about his role in the Netflix first India original series Sacred Games begins with the talented artist delivering his now famous dialogue from the crime drama, "sometimes I feel like I am God", you know your interaction has begun on the right note.

News18.com

First published: July 6, 2018, 1:56 PM IST | Updated: 41 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
While in conversation with these two talented men -- Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui -- who after proving their mettle in the Hindi film industry with films like Satya, Dev D, Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur among others are on a mission to take on the digital space, we got to talk at length about Netflix's first India original series Sacred Games, creative freedom in the digital platform, Censor Board and more.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More