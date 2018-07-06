Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talk About India's First Netflix Original, Censorship and More

While in conversation with these two talented men -- Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui -- who after proving their mettle in the Hindi film industry with films like Satya, Dev D, Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur among others are on a mission to take on the digital space, we got to talk at length about Netflix's first India original series Sacred Games, creative freedom in the digital platform, Censor Board and more.