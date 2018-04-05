Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

News18.com

First published: April 5, 2018, 7:53 PM IST | Updated: 48 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
A Jodhpur court has sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. The actor was shooting at the time for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More