Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Salty Water Lake Beneath Mars Surface?

Water is found buried beneath the Martian landscape.There could be a huge salty water beneath Mars's surface.Geophysicist Cassie Stuurman, had found signs of an enormous Martian ice deposit in 2016. ​

News18.com

First published: July 26, 2018, 10:46 PM IST | Updated: 53 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Water is found buried beneath the Martian landscape.There could be a huge salty water beneath Mars's surface. Geophysicist Cassie Stuurman, had found signs of an enormous Martian ice deposit in 2016. ​
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...