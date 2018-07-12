Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990

Samsung Galaxy J6 Review – Price, Features, Battery, Display and more.The Galaxy J-series addition is meant to offer some premium features on a budget. So with features like Facial Recognition, Dolby Atmos paired with a Super AMOLED Infinity Display, does the Samsung Galaxy J6 really have the chops to take on the competition in this segment and earn a spot in your pocket? We find out in this review.The rear 13-megapixel camera does the job well but the front 8-megapixel camera can leave one wanting for more. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely worth having a look at it given its Super AMOLED infinity display and ample battery life.

