Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018

Samsung at Mobile World Congress 2018, launched its next flagship smartphones- the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The company also showcased its improved DeX Pad along with the wireless Fast Charging dock.

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ retains the form factor which was introduced by the S8 and S8+ last year and can be seen as improved versions. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ offer an almost similar spec sheet but Samsung has ensured that the bigger and expensive S9+ makes more sense to buyers.