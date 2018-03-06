Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S9 and Rs 64,900 for the Galaxy S9+, both for the 64GB storage variants. Samsung has carried the curved glass and metal finish that was introduced in the Galaxy S8 last year. Both smartphones look similar to the 2017 flagship Galaxy S8 and the S8+ smartphones. Having said that, Samsung has improved things greatly in new devices.



The company has also announced a 256GB variant for both the smartphones, priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively. The Samsung smartphones will be available from March 16 onwards in four different colour options - Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black. Both the Galaxy S9+ and S9 are powered by a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor with support for up to 400GB microSD cards. However, the Galaxy S9+ comes with 6GB of RAM while the smaller S9 offers 4GB of RAM.



There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively. There is of, course, autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on both the lenses. Samsung says that the camera is built for low lighting photography with dual aperture and multi-frame noise reduction. It’s claimed that the new phones offer 30% less noise than the older Galaxy S8.