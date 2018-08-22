Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder

In the wake of recent arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection to rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder, the demand for the banning of Sanatan Sanstha is growing large.

Earlier, two of the organisation’s workers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Dr Dabholkar.

With every passing day, Sanathan Sanstha's connection with violence, bomb blasts and murders has slowly started to come out in the public. Yet, very little is known about this outfit.