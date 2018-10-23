SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali

Video Wall

SC Rules Against Blanket Ban on Firecrackers, Sets 8-10 PM Time Limit for Diwali

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to order a country-wide ban on firecrackers, holding that compliance with certain safeguards will rather help strike a balance.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to order a country-wide ban on firecrackers, holding that compliance with certain safeguards will rather help strike a balance.
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart.
