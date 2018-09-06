SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has decriminalised homosexuality. The five-judge SC bench's decision to make gay sex legal has restored the LGBTIQ community members' faith in the Indian judicial system. While many take a sigh of relief that "they would not be seen as a criminal", Shashi Tharoor feels we all should "savour this victory". The Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults by declaring Section 377, the penal provision which criminalised gay sex, as "manifestly arbitrary".