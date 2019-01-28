English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?

Jan 28, 2019 06:54 PM IST India India
Share

Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri told a gathering of law graduates that the “values of democracy are at stake”. The judge went on to say that today the country is undergoing transformation of a different kind. He also said that the values of democracy, which Greeks gave to this world 2,500 years ago, are at stake and there is a backsliding of democratic values. Even earlier, many senior judges have expressed concern that values of constitution must be protected. With judiciary making all the headlines, why are the judges worried?

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram