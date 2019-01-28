SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?

Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri told a gathering of law graduates that the “values of democracy are at stake”. The judge went on to say that today the country is undergoing transformation of a different kind. He also said that the values of democracy, which Greeks gave to this world 2,500 years ago, are at stake and there is a backsliding of democratic values. Even earlier, many senior judges have expressed concern that values of constitution must be protected. With judiciary making all the headlines, why are the judges worried?

