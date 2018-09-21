SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves

Shrouded in controvers​y, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's tenure will come to an end on October 2nd.

Before his term ends, the country waits with bated breath for a few landmark judgements. These include the Aadhaar verdict, the adultery law, women entering the Sabarimala temple and more. Each of these controversial subjects have been debated and discussed and will go down in history as few of the most important verdicts ever.