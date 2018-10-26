Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know

The Supreme Court on Friday said the CVC inquiry on allegations of bribery against CBI Director Alok Verma should be completed in two weeks under supervision of court. The Centre and the CBI were asked by the apex court to provide the CVC report in a sealed cover within 10 days. Upon this direction, the CVC pleaded that 10 days for CBI inquiry is not enough as it has to look into several documents. The top court then granted two weeks' time to the CVC for concluding the probe. The apex court directed that interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao shall not take any major policy decisions. Decisions taken by him since October 23 till date shall not be implemented, it said.