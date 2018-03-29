Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Sean Penn Quits Acting? : Oscar Winning Actor Speaks on His Love of Writing

March 29, 2018
Sean Penn, the two-time Oscar winning actor says that acting no longer interests him. Penn's films include "Milk," ''Mystic River," ''Dead Man Walking" and many others that have garnered commercial and critical acclaim. Penn's novel is called "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff". Despite negative reviews, "Bob Honey" has made the top 100 on Amazon.com and hit No. 1 in the absurdist fiction category.
