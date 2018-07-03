Sexual Assault and Child Marriage | From Survivors of Rape to Future Lawyers

In 2015 there were 1.2 million girls in forced prostitution and only 55 cases that led to convictions. Such statistic is ghastly and if there's one organisation that's working towards giving these girls a dignified life, it's Free a Girl - a campaign started by the School for Justice, which is a unique programme that supports girls that have been rescued from brothels to lead the way in changing the system. It provides education, training and support to rescued girls to become lawyers and work within the judicial system. This way the girls can be the driving force themselves into putting the offenders behind bars and ensuring that justice can be served. The girls will also have a real opportunity for a brighter future through education at high-end universities. Free a Girl movement began on April 6, 2017. It's an Non-Profit Organisation that fights against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) and mobilises resources in the project countries itself. News18 got in touch with some of the survivors of rape, child marriage and sexual harassment and got them to speak about their ordeal.