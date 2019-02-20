Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets

Feb 20, 2019 05:43 PM IST India India Share

In a recent interview, Shamima Begum, a British teenager who ran away from home to join the Islamic State (IS) group has said she did not regret her choice, and that the experience made her a stronger person. Shamima, 19, recently gave birth to a baby boy in a camp for the displaced in northern Syria. Begum was one of three schoolgirls from London's Bethnal Green neighbourhood who went to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015. On being asked if she thought she had made a mistake, she had no regrets. "I married my husband, I wouldn't have found someone like him back in the UK. I had my kids, I did have a good time there."

