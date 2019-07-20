Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career

Jul 20, 2019 07:59 PM IST India India Share

Sheila Dikshit, Delhi’s longest serving chief minister and a senior Congress leader, died on Saturday at the age of 81. Dikshit was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in the national capital a few days ago, her family and the party said. She suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last around 3.55 pm.



Her tenure saw a period of dominance in the capital by the grand old party, until her loss to current chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal in 2013. Here is a timeline of the political career of the late Delhi CM.

