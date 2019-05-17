Should Nathuram Godse Be Called A Patriot?

BJP’s Bhopal pick Sadhvi Pragya Thakur stirred a controversy when she termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, saying those calling him a terrorist would get a befitting reply in elections. Responding to a question on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s statement calling Godse the first terrorist of independent India, Thakur said: “Nathuram Godse ek deshbhakt the, hain aur rahenge (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will always remain one).” Watch our video to understand how people reacted to her statement.