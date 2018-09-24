Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever airport of Sikkim at Pakyong, which will improve connectivity in the area and massively benefit the people of the state. Sikkim's dream of having an airport has come true nine years after a foundation stone of the greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009.The airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill about two km from Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level. The airport was constructed by the Airports Authority of India. At present, the nearest airport from Sikkim is located 124 km away in Bagdogra district of West Bengal. Spicejet will operate flights from here.