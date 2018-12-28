Simmba Movie Review: Unique Blend Of Comedy And Action

Director Rohit Shetty famous for his unique blend of comedy and action, has re-discovered his mojo. Simmba, his new offering with Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba has everything you expect from a Rohit Shetty film. Shetty takes the classic Hindi film formula --which was given the heave-ho with the arrival of multiplex movies –and reprises it cleverly, well... almost. Simmba- the film, undoubtedly, will benefit from this embrace and will add up to magical numbers, taking Ranveer Singh to the new stratosphere of stardom, where he clearly belongs. Watch the video for more.