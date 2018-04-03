Singer Shilpa Rao Enthrals her Fans With Coke Studio Classic in her First Selfie Interview

Shilpa Rao has been known for her melodious voice in super hit songs like Bulleya, Tose Naina, Manmarziyan and others alike but what makes her fan-base even stronger is her debut with the infamous Coke Studio Pakistan’s ‘Paar Channa De’. Being the first ever Indian singer to have partnered with Coke Studio Pakistan, Shilpa managed to get the song enlisted in every Indian’s playlist. Recently, her foot-tapping number for Hichki received applauds from the audience. In her first ever selfie interview, Shilpa talks about her experience of sharing the stage with Noori, her journey to Pakistan and also enthrals the audience with a classic track