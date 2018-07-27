Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids

Captured over the skies of Cairo, the video shows a group of skydivers hurtling over the Great Pyramids.

News18.com

First published: July 27, 2018, 7:29 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Captured over the skies of Cairo, the video shows a group of skydivers hurtling over the Great Pyramids. Different groups of divers can be seen exiting from a military Hercules C-130.Egypt hosted the first-ever Air Games Festival to promote tourism​.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...