Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold

Actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja’s sangeet function was a star studded affair. With the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among others in attendance, the event was nothing less than a big fat Bollywood affair. Here are the details of which celebrity sported what at the function.