Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines

Mar 01, 2019 08:37 PM IST India India
It’s difficult to make a mainstream film on the same subject as Bandit Queen and Paan Singh Tomar, but director Abhishek Chaubey has decided to tread a path less travelled in Sonchiriya. You can see his signature style that made Ishqiya and Udta Punjba better than the rest in this one also. With Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee in top form, Sonchiriya has a lot to offer than just gun shots and falling bodies. It’s a film with haunting images that has a distinct take on caste equations inside the ravines of Chambal.​

