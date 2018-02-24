Watch Review: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?

Luv Ranjan is back with his sexist comedy in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The so-called tale of 'bromance vs romance' has less to do with friendship and more to do with letting the other gender down. Ranjan, who has turned the ‘battle of the sexes’ premise into a full-fledged, thriving genre of its own, operates from the most simplistic kind of frat-boy logic where bros always come before hoes. In the new film, however, that understanding is threatened when a seemingly perfect girl becomes a thorn in the lifelong friendship between two male friends.



What’s problematic is that we’re already prejudiced against the woman and conditioned to side with the best friend.



There are times when you actually want to root for Sonu and Titu but the glaring sexism comes in the way. Watch the video to find out if the film deserves a watch over your social conscience, or not. Also, how much the film is worth your ticket money.



