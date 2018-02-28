Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, Ear Duo First Look at MWC 2018

Sony Mobile Communications announced two new smartphones today at the ongoing MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have been launched by the company as its next set of flagship smartphones and come as the first devices by the company sporting a Full-Screen display. In addition to both the Sony Xperia smartphones, Sony has also unveiled Sony Xperia Ear Duo, its wireless stereo headsets.

