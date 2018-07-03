Space Out With Neha Kakkar: From Being The Contestant To The Judge of Indian Idol

As destiny would have it, she is back again as the judge of Indian Idol season 10. From being an aam admi to the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, the journey has been no short of a magic for her. Hear her tale, as Badsha caught up with the singing Diva in the latest episode of Space Out with Badsha.







Frames: Tijo Thomas and Ayushmann Chawla

Creatives: Sameer Kr. Rai

Producer: Badsha Ray