Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns

In Sri Lanka's Political Crisis ousted PM Ranil Wickremesinghe continued to call the move illegal. However, even as these developments were taking place, and as information was only coming in about these changes, there emerged videos and pictures of Mahinda Rajapaksa being sworn in as the Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena. In fact, it was a dissident Sirisena, Rajapaksa’s minister, who crossed over to the opposition in 2014 and later in a surprise victory, defeated Rajapaksa in the presidential elections in 2015.