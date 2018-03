The procedure of bringing the body of the legendary actor to India would have taken even longer, had a man named Ashraf Thamarassery been not there. The 44-year-old man from Kerala helped the Indian icon Sridevi's mortal remains to return home. Thamarassery has so far helped repatriate 4,700 bodies to 38 countries across the world. He runs a mechanics shop in Ajman but focuses largely on his philanthropic efforts, helping the grief-stricken family members with the repatriation paperwork.