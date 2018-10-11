Video Wall

'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31

Statue of Unity will be inaugurated on 31 October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statue of unity is an iconic 182 meter tall tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It will be the world’s tallest statue.

First published: October 11, 2018
