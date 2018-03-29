Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia

Tainted Australia skipper Steve Smith broke down during his interaction with the media at the Sydney Airport and said that he is 'deeply sorry' for what transpired in the Cape Town Test last Saturday. The Australian batsman was speaking to media for the first time after the trio of Smith, Warner and Bancroft were handed respective sanctions by Cricket Australia.



"I take full responsibility, I made a serious error of judgement and I understand the consequences. It was a failure of leadership," he said before breaking down at a press conference after his arrival in Sydney from Johannesburg."I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this... it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change. I know I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. Cricket is my life and hope it can be again. I'm sorry. I'm absolutely devastated," he added.

