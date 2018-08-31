Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Making people laugh throughout a movie isn’t that easy. And doing it through a plots which most of the people today wouldn’t relate is tough. To break this thought, Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut Stree is incredibly funny. Stree is extremely self-aware of how ridiculous and illogical it gets in various moments. Vicky our Rajkummar Rao doesn’t need a tape measure to take women’s body measurements and can stitch a lehenga in 31 mintues. Yes 31 Minutes. Vicky later falls in love with a mysterious girl, Shraddha Kapoor, who appears only during the four-day puja in the village, and later disappears. Rudra, Bitty and Dana, all of them adds to the intensified atmosphere of the film. Stree is one of those films that has something for everyone, except horror fans. It’s a comic movie, a revenge drama, and even strangely romantic.