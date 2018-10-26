Video Wall

Rahul Gandhi Leads Protest Against CBI Director’s Ouster

Rahul Gandhi Leads Protest Against CBI Director’s Ouster

Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?

The great smog of North India is knocking the door and the stubble burning continues almost unabated. Can we lay the blame squarely on the farmers of Punjab & Haryana?

News18.com

First published: October 26, 2018, 3:00 PM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The great smog of North India is knocking the door and the stubble burning continues almost unabated. Can we lay the blame squarely on the farmers of Punjab & Haryana? Despite Government giving subsidies on the straw management machines. It is costing the farmers a lump-sum of Rs. 6000 per acre. Thus farmers prefer paying Rs.2500 as fine on paddy burning instead.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...