Styling The Models At LFW: Behind The Scenes

It is more of a myth than reality that makeup can change a personality. But at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, News18.com takes you behind the scenes of the fashion extravaganza. Donald Simrock, Lakme Makeup Expert, decodes the dynamics of makeup for us and explains all that goes on in creating those glamorous looks. With 5 days, 15 shows and almost 20 designers in his kitty this season, Donald also reveals the factors that help him on zeroing down on a particular makeup look. Supermodels Alesia Raut and Sucheta Sharma James also share hacks to keep skin problems at bay.