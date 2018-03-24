Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films

While 2017 saw small-budget, content-driven films stealing the hearts of audiences and making a mark for itself in the Hindi Film industry, we wondered if it’s just a passing phase or it’s here to stay. At News18 Reel Movie Awards red carpet we asked celebrities like Saurabh Shukla, Dia Mirza, Sudhir Mishra their opinion on this and most were extremely positive about the fact that content-driven films were the future and is here to stay. To know what they had to say, kindly watch the video.