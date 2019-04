Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi

Apr 23, 2019 07:48 PM IST

Bollywood Sunny Deol became the newest celebrity to take the political plunge by joining BJP only days after meeting with party president Amit Shah. He is the third member of ‘Deol’ family to join politics and the BJP, following the footsteps of his father Dharmendra and step-mother Hema Malini. Speculations are rife that BJP will field Sunny Deol from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat which was held by the veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017.