Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

DMK President Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, passes away at the age of 94.Karunanidhi has left behind a family steeped in politics right through to the third generation- he's survived by his sons MK Stalin, Alagiri, MK Muthu and MK Thamizharasu, daughters Kanimozhi and Selvi. With Karunanidhi's death, the Dravidian era of politics in Tamil Nadu has come to a close. His bete noire in politics J Jayalalitha died on 5th December 2016