Supreme Court Allows Classified Papers To Be Used in Rafale Review Petitions

Apr 10, 2019 08:05 PM IST

In a setback for the Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the government’s objections regarding certain ‘classified’ documents in the public domain which had raised several questions over the Rafale deal. ​A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided by unanimity that the new documents will be relied upon by the top court while adjudicating the bunch of review petitions. The CJI and Justice KM Joseph authored separate but concurring judgments on the point. The Supreme Court judgment assumes significance since this gives a fresh lease of life to the controversy around the Rafale deal, just a day before the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

