Surgical Strikes 2.0 | Commoners Celebrate, Martyrs' Families Laud IAF Fighters

Feb 26, 2019

Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on February 26 and obliterated terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The attack followed the deadly suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama on Feb 14. As soon as the news broke, Indians took to social media sites to laud the Indian Air Force for their feat. Watch our video to know more about the reactions from the martyrs' families and commoners.