Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching

Teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the society, actually spend mere 19.1% of their working hours in imparting knowledge.

First published: September 21, 2018, 10:34 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
Teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the society, actually spend mere 19.1% of their working hours in imparting knowledge. But what do they do in the remaining time? Answer: election duty, carrying out surveys, pulse polio campaigns and maintaining mid-day meal registers. The startling facts were revealed in a report titled ‘Involvement of Teachers in Non-teaching Activities and its Effect on Education’. The report stated that of the 220 days mandated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, just 42 days were spent on teaching in 2015-16.
