Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir

More than 1200 people have lost their eye sight due to violence caused by extensive use of pallet gun in Kashmir by the Indian Armed Forces. Ashrif, 26 year old was employed by a telecom company. Things changed after pellet injury killed his sight in Oct 2016. Over 1700 Kashmiris have been injured by Pellet Gun since Burhan Wani's death. Iftra is completely blind in one eye & has partial vision in the other. In South Kashmir's Rohmu village alone 19 teenagers have suffered serious trauma. Insha Mushtaq, 17 year old girl was blinded in July 2016. Even after multiple surgeries, she couldn't get her sight back.