Sushma Swaraj | "People's Minister" who Broke the Glass Ceiling and Won Twitter

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6th, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. A parliamentarian par excellence, she was a seven-time MP and three-time MLA. She was commonly known as a "people's minister" when she served as the Minister of External Affairs due to her humanitarian deeds. She was also hailed as a very "millennial" minister for being top-notch with her tweets. Watch the video to find out why she'll be fondly remembered.