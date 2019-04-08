Suzuki Hayabusa Review

20 years. That is how long it has been since the Suzuki Hayabusa came about. And the moment it did, it bagged the title of being the fastest production motorcycle in the world. That’s not it, since it came out in 1999, it also became the fastest production motorcycle of the 20th century. 20 years later, the Suzuki Hayabusa is now a legend and an icon amongst all motorcycling enthusiasts all across the world. But given the current date and given that the new crop of motorcycles that has emerged over the years, does it make sense to buy one in this day and age? And also, what makes this motorcycle so popular across the world. Well let’s find out.