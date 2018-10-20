Video Wall

Amritsar Train Tragedy: Here is What Exactly Happened

Amritsar Train Tragedy: Here is What Exactly Happened

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review

Suzuki Motorcycles India has finally launched the much anticipated V-Strom 650 XT ABS in India and it is their middleweight adventure touring segment offering and promises to be one of the best value for money options available in our market right now.

News18.com

First published: October 20, 2018, 6:35 PM IST | Updated: 6 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Suzuki Motorcycles India has finally launched the much anticipated V-Strom 650 XT ABS in India and it is their middleweight adventure touring segment offering and promises to be one of the best value for money options available in our market right now. But just how much is this new Suzuki able to live up to this promise? We find out in our first ride review.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...