Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store

Ikea, the Swedish retail giant opened its first store in Hyderabad, India. This 400,000 sq feet store is Ikea first step toward fulfilling its ambition in the country. They plan to open stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in the next two years. The products are priced less that it is charged else where keeping in mind the Indian customers. A huge amount of research has been done by the Ikea team to understand the Indian market. The company is getting products like carpets, pillows, mattress and few Ektorp sofas from the local manufactures keeping it affordable to the Indian Market.