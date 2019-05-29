Take the pledge to vote

T-Series First Channel to Cross 100 Million Subscribers | Interview with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Neeraj Kalyan

May 29, 2019 04:10 PM IST India India
After a very public internet war with former YouTube king PewDiePie involving diss tracks, sub wars & endless memes, TSeries makes history by becoming the first YouTube channel in the world to gain 100 million subscribers. T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar & T-Series President Neeraj Kalyan talk about what the milestone means to them, what they think of PewDiePie, the secret to their success and their plans for TSeries’ future. They both also use the same word to describe PewDiePie. Watch this video to find out what it is.

