Taiwan Holds First Gay Marriages In Asia

May 25, 2019 02:55 PM IST

Around 20 same-sex couples on Friday registered their marriage officially at the Household Registration Office in Taipei, the state run Central News Agency reported, a week after Taiwan became the first territory or country in Asia to recognize same-sex unions. A gay couple, who have been in a relationship for the past 12 years were one of the first to get married. "Being gay in Taiwan has not been easy. I feel lucky to have had the support of my friends, family and better half," Hsiao Hsuan, who still remembers the first time the gay pride flag was hoisted in Taiwan, told reporters.

